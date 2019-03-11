This Year We Will Not Only Fast It will Starve - Critical Moment

If you value Gloria.tv’s Catholic information, videos and entertainment please consider donating to support our efforts in this lent. We don't ask for your patrimony. You need it for yourself. The scraps that fall from your table would be plenty for us.
There are serious doubts that Gloria.tv will make it to the end of this year. Gloria.tv is underfunded since its beginnings although everybody works for free. What is about to kill us: In 2018 we experienced a substantial decline in donations of more than $ 20'000 compared to the previous years.
We believe that Gloria.tv must be preserved and that it must continue, especially in the current difficult situation of the Church. We do not need just "news" or anti-Church propaganda. We need Catholic news.
Please, in your kindness, help us to survive. Lent is a time of almsgiving. Help us in our great worry. Why not do it today?
You can donate (in Euro) with:
- a Credit Card or Paypal transfer via kindful
- a bank transfer to the European bank account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
God bless, and may God reward your generosity and goodness!
#newsRnfrpgzrvc
Clicks32
- Report
Social networks