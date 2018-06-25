Clicks37
Mysterious: Despite False Accusations - Faculties Remain Withdrawn
The faculties for public ministry of Father Frank Phillips “will remain withdrawn” and he “will not return as pastor of St John Cantius” neither as Superior of his group, the Canons Regular of St John Cantius in Chicago, USA.
This decision was made by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, a defender of selective mercy.
The ruling, made public on cantius.org, remains mysterious as an independent investigation concluded that the accusations of “improper conduct involving adult males” against Phillips were false and that the priests had not violated any civil or canon law.
During last Sunday's homilies in the parish no additional information or explanation why the punishment remains in force, was offered.
