Revealing - Comparison between the teachings of the Church with the "revelations" of Medjugorje

What Medjugorje Says:



"God presides over all religions as a king controls his subjects, through his priests and ministers."

–Svetozar Krljevic O.F.M.5

"The Madonna always stresses that there is but one God and that people have enforced unnatural separation. One cannot truly believe, be a true Christian, if he does not respect other religions as well."

–"Seer" Ivanka Ivankovic6

"The Madonna said that religions are separated in the earth, but the people of all religions are accepted by her Son."

–"Seer" Ivanka Ivankovic6

Question: "Is the Blessed Mother calling all people to be Catholic?"

"No. The Blessed Mother says all religions are dear to her and her Son."

–"Seer" Vicka Ivankovic7

"The Blessed Mother has said: 'Tell everyone that it is you who are divided on earth. The Moslems and the Orthodox for the same reason as Catholics, are equal before my Son and me."



What the Church Says:



"There is but one universal Church of the faithful outside of which no one at all can be saved."

–Pope Innocent III

"We declare, say, define, and pronounce that it is absolutely necessary for the salvation of every human creature to be subject to the Roman Pontiff."

–Pope Boniface VIII

"The most Holy Roman Catholic Church firmly believes, professes, and preaches that none of those existing outside the Catholic Church ... can have eternal life."

–Pope Eugene IV

"That they may be one, as thou Father, art in me and I in thee, that they also may be one in us; that (as a consequence) the world may believe that Thou hast sent me."

–John 17:21

"Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one spirit even as ye are called in one hope of your calling. One Lord, one faith, one baptism."

–Ephesians 4:3-5



(Found on Facebook, by Michael Davies)