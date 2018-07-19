Clicks163
Fr. Tom Forrest, C.Ss.R. and the Good News of Christmas
Fr. Tom Forrest who died a couple of days ago, loved promoting the celebration of the birth of our Savior. Every year he thoughtfully selected a Christmas card with artwork of the manger and crafted a personal message. It was always mailed before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday (at the beginning of Advent) so it would be certain to arrive on time. He wrote personal notes in as many letters as he could, and he always signed every letter by hand. His greeting was sent to hundreds of people around the world.
Everyone enjoyed the returned greetings that would flood into the office from throughout the Church and around the world.
I had the great privilege of working for Fr. Tom's EVANGELIZATION 2000* effort for a few years before our first child was born and on-and-off after that right up until he moved to semi-retirement at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Brooklyn, NY where he received his vocation as a very young boy and where he will be laid to rest tomorrow morning.
The photo above is of my three oldest children playing "airplane" outside the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. It was taken on an unusually warm day after one of Fr. Tom's annual Christmas parties many years ago (the young boy pictured is now 21 years old).
It may have been this particular year when my son was asked a very important question by Fr. Tom: "What do you want Santa to bring you for Christmas?" He responded, "A real, live helicopter." With the most joyous, Santa-like laugh Fr. Tom responded, "Don't you think Santa is going to have a little trouble fitting it under the tree?" Without skipping a beat, my son turned to me and said, "Mom! We need a bigger tree!"
That same son - himself particularly blessed "from the beginning" with Fr. Tom's intercessory prayers - went with me to visit Fr. Tom just a few weeks before he passed away this past Monday, two days short of 91, on the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
*Beginning in the mid-80's Fr. Tom started an initiative that he called, EVANGELIZATION 2000 to prepare the Church for the for the most important celebration in the world: The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000. People thought he was crazy suggesting a beginning some 15 years in advance of the Great Jubilee. In time they came to realize his vision was quite extensive, reaching to the far corners of the world, and would eventually include efforts on every continent and events including two worldwide retreats for priests bringing thousands of priests to the Vatican with the enthusiastic support of Saint John Paul II and Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
Everyone enjoyed the returned greetings that would flood into the office from throughout the Church and around the world.
I had the great privilege of working for Fr. Tom's EVANGELIZATION 2000* effort for a few years before our first child was born and on-and-off after that right up until he moved to semi-retirement at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Brooklyn, NY where he received his vocation as a very young boy and where he will be laid to rest tomorrow morning.
The photo above is of my three oldest children playing "airplane" outside the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. It was taken on an unusually warm day after one of Fr. Tom's annual Christmas parties many years ago (the young boy pictured is now 21 years old).
It may have been this particular year when my son was asked a very important question by Fr. Tom: "What do you want Santa to bring you for Christmas?" He responded, "A real, live helicopter." With the most joyous, Santa-like laugh Fr. Tom responded, "Don't you think Santa is going to have a little trouble fitting it under the tree?" Without skipping a beat, my son turned to me and said, "Mom! We need a bigger tree!"
That same son - himself particularly blessed "from the beginning" with Fr. Tom's intercessory prayers - went with me to visit Fr. Tom just a few weeks before he passed away this past Monday, two days short of 91, on the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
*Beginning in the mid-80's Fr. Tom started an initiative that he called, EVANGELIZATION 2000 to prepare the Church for the for the most important celebration in the world: The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000. People thought he was crazy suggesting a beginning some 15 years in advance of the Great Jubilee. In time they came to realize his vision was quite extensive, reaching to the far corners of the world, and would eventually include efforts on every continent and events including two worldwide retreats for priests bringing thousands of priests to the Vatican with the enthusiastic support of Saint John Paul II and Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta.