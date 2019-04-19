The Litany of the Sinner - Author: Maestro Aurelio Porfiri

Lord, you said that you will not abandon the lost sheep. I am lost, keep looking for me without getting tired; arise and do not let my soul end up in perdition, lost among the storms of the tempest. I know my weakness, I want to put it in front of you, never lost to your sight because I know You alone can understand, You alone can save. For this I beg you:For my failings, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For my repeated sins, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For sinful thoughts, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the words I should not have said, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the works I did not accomplish, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For omitting to do what was good, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I hurt, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I humiliated, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I used, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I've missed, forgive me, because I'm a sinner.For the people I have offended, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I have not been able to love, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I have scandalized, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I have disappointed, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I have disappointed, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I have deceived, forgive me, because I am a sinner.For the people I hurt, forgive me, because I am a sinner.Every time I have not been able to look at you, forgive me, because I am a sinner.Every time I have not been able to listen to you, forgive me, because I am a sinner.Every time I did not know how to love you, forgive me, because I am a sinner.Every time I have not looked for you, forgive me, because I am a sinner.Every time I did not adore you, forgive me, because I am a sinner.If I despair of your grace, forgive me, for I am a sinner.If I have not defended the faith, forgive me, because I am a sinner.If I have confused faith with the ideology of the world, forgive me, because I am a sinner.If I have confused mercy and justice, forgive me, because I am a sinner.If I have mocked you to please others, forgive me, because I am a sinner.From false humility, deliver me O Lord.From false modesty, deliver me O Lord.From wanting to be appreciated, deliver me O Lord.From wanting to be accepted, deliver me O Lord.From wanting to be recognized, deliver me O Lord.From the desire for the praises of others, deliver me O Lord.From the fear of loneliness, deliver me O Lord.From the fear of not being forgiven, deliver me O Lord.From wanting to be understood, deliver me O Lord.From seeking the company of sin, deliver me O Lord.From unchastity, deliver me O Lord.From the rush to condemn, deliver me O Lord.From the desire to judge, deliver me O Lord.From not recognizing your justice, deliver me O Lord.From thinking that the liturgy is my own, deliver me O Lord.From thinking that a good intention is enough to give you glory, deliver me O Lord.From thinking that the Mass is just a meeting of persons, deliver me O Lord.From not thinking of your Sacrifice for our salvation, deliver me O Lord.From senseless joy, deliver me O Lord.I fear no evil, because you save me.I do not fear slander, because you save me.I'm not afraid of false charges, because you save me.I do not fear sadness, because you save me.I'm not afraid of depression, because you save me.I'm not afraid of failure, because you save me.I do not fear defeat, because you save me.I am not afraid of despair, because you save me.I do not fear evil, because you save me.I am not afraid of diseases, because you save me.I do not fear loss, because you save me.I am not afraid of myself, because you save me.I am not afraid of death, because you save me.When I am lost, find me.When I repent, forgive me.When I pray to you, listen to me.When I invoke you, be present to me.When I implore you, convert me.When I ignore you, wait for me.When I look for you, accept me.I entrust these intentions to you through the intercession of our Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary. May you welcome them as the nothingness that they are, a nothingness but full of tears. Let these tears be the sign of a heart that seeks your face. Amen.Aurelio Porfiri