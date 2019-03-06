Martyr Cardinal Pell Prohibited By the State From Celebrating Mass

Prison officials told CatholicNewsAgency.com (March 4) that no prisoner, including a priest, can possess wine, adding that “a prisoner cannot lead religious services in a Victorian prison.”Cardinal George Pell is incarcerated at the Melbourne Assessment Prison. He is therefore facing similar problems as priests who were incarcerated in National-Socialist concentration camps.The innocent Cardinal is kept in isolation 23 hours each day. Due to his high profile and his [false] conviction for child abuse he is considered “at risk.”Pell will spend the next three months in jail. His appeal is likely to be heard by three judges on June 5 and 6.