Vatican Blames Journalist for Francis' Denial of Divinity of Christ

Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, refused on October 9 to deny or rectify Francis’ claim that Jesus was “not at all a God”.
Francis told this his friend, the journalist Eugenio Scalfari (article pictured).
Bruni said: “As already stated on other occasions, the words Dr. Eugenio Scalfari attributes in quotation marks to the Holy Father during the interviews with him cannot be considered as a faithful account of what was actually said, but rather a personal and free interpretation of what he heard, as appears completely evident from what he wrote today about the divinity of Jesus Christ”.
Bruni's explanation makes no sense. Why would Francis keep giving interviews to Scalfari if the latter would systematically misrepresent him?
This was Francis' sixth Scalfari-interview. In March 2018, Sclafari revealed that Francis told him that “there is no hell”. Already then, the Vatican tried to save Francis by blaming Scalfari for the statement.
#newsNsubvqluww
Clicks137
- Report
Social networks