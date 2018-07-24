Irish Bishops Give "Marriage-Counseling" For Gay Couples

Accord

TheTimes.co.uk

The Irish Catholic marriage counselling servicewill offer its services also to same-sex couples who practice homosexual fornication, according to(July 23).“Accord” is a counselling service run by the Irish bishops. It had a formal policy of not accepting gay fornicators on religious grounds.But then the Irish government – headed by the homosexual Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – threatened the agency to withdraw funding due to their religious beliefs.Confronted with a prospective loss of money, the "Catholic" agency gave in immediately.