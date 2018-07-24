Language
Irish Bishops Give "Marriage-Counseling" For Gay Couples

The Irish Catholic marriage counselling service Accord will offer its services also to same-sex couples who practice homosexual fornication, according to TheTimes.co.uk (July 23).

“Accord” is a counselling service run by the Irish bishops. It had a formal policy of not accepting gay fornicators on religious grounds.

But then the Irish government – headed by the homosexual Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – threatened the agency to withdraw funding due to their religious beliefs.

Confronted with a prospective loss of money, the "Catholic" agency gave in immediately.

De Profundis
And there it is.... Money..... Where These Bishops are going it's VERY hot...
Tesa
That pretty much finishes What was left of the “Catholic church” in Ireland.
