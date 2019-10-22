Heroes Who Sank Pachamamas Speak Out

The brave men who purged Santa Maria in Traspontina from Pachamama idols throwing them on October 21 into the Tiber issued the following statement on LifeSiteNews.com:
“This was done for only one reason: Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his Blessed Mother, and everybody who follows Christ, are being attacked by members of our own Church. We do not accept this! We will no longer stay silent! We start to act NOW!
Because we love humanity, we cannot accept that people of a certain region should not get baptised and therefore are being denied entrance into heaven. It is our duty to follow the words of God, like our holy Mother did. There is no second way of salvation.
Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat!”
What do the Amazonians call the things? How do they treat them?
BRAVE CATHOLICS!!!
WE NEED TO FOLLOW THEIR PATH.
