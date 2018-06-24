Clicks0
Cardinal Brandmüller Corrects Francis, German Proposal Contradicts Canon Law
Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has contradicted Pope Francis' claim that the German proposal allowing intercommunion is in accord with canon law.
Writing on kath.net (June 23), Brandmüller admits that Canon 844 allows non-Catholics to receive Holy Communion in “grave necessity”.
Brandmüller explains that a "grave necessity" is constituted by a danger like war, persecution, deportation or natural disaster. It cannot be applied to Protestant spouses in everyday's life.
Brandmüller who himself is a convert, asks why Protestants, who really desire to receive the sacraments, do not convert to the Catholic Church,
“Either one is fully Catholic or not at all. Catholicism à la carte is impossible.”
Picture: Walter Brandmüller
