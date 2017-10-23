Vatican Refuses Appointed Ambassador

Il Messagero

The Vatican has refused to accept Johnny Ibrahim as the new Lebanon ambassador to the Holy See, allegedly because he is a mason. Ibrahim is Lebanon’s general consul in Los Angeles. The decision took him by surprise as he celebrated his nomination in July and shared it with American prelates. The Italian newspaperwrites that Lebanon prime minister Saad Hariri was surprised by the refusal but promised to find an alternative. Ibrahim admitted that he had contacts with French freemasonry but that he never was a member.