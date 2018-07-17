Clicks30
Liberal Pressure: Articles Exposing Cardinal McCarrick Had to Be Removed
Bart Aslin, a former Newark priest, spoke already in 2006 to Matt C. Abbott about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s behaviour as a homosexual predator.
Later Aslin asked for a removal of the article, Abbott revealed on RenewAmerica.com (July 16) because the article was causing Aslin to lose job opportunities within the Church, “Recruiters would put me forward as a very strong candidate, but in every case, my candidacy went nowhere.”
Now Aslin wrote back to Abbott about his time as a priest, “It was the hypocrisy of McCarrick and my fellow (gay) priests that led me to leave. In some ways, I was forced out because I did not fit the mold of a Newark diocesan priest.”
When the oligarch media finally started speaking about the clergy scandals which Catholic outlets like The Wanderer had exposed for years, McCarrick informed all priests that if they were accused of sexual misconduct, they would be responsible for their legal representation.
Since Aslin worked almost exclusively with children, he decided it was time for him to leave,
“McCarrick and his cronies were happy that I left. I never once heard from him or the archdiocese after I submitted my letter of resignation.”
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © Daniel Heaf, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsBoegnwtkab
