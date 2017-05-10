Chile: Pastor Ruined by homosex persecution, “If I End Up in Jail, so Be It”

Cesar Mosquera (38), a father of two, an evangelical pastor and printer, was sued for the third time because he refused to print invitations for homosex pseudo-marriages. The first court case ended with an agreement. The second was withdrawn, because the two homosexuals, who sued him separated before the hearings. The third case Mosquera lost. He has now appealed against it.Mosquera told lifesitenews.com that his family was harassed. He received hate mail. TV reporters beleaguered his private house. As a consequence, Mosquera lost customers and has now to work as an employee. But he is determined not to give in, “Even if I end up in jail, so be it.”