Vatican Asked Catholic Bishops To Resign In Favour Of State Bishops

The Vatican has asked at least two bishops of China’s underground Catholic Church to leave their sees to Government bishops.

AsiaNews (January 22) reports that Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian, 88, of Shantou, China, was urged in October by a letter and again in December by a Holy See delegation to resign. The Vatican wanted to replace Zhuang by the schismatic bishop Huang Bingzhang, a member of the Chinese parliament, who was ordained in 2011 without Vatican approval and therefore excommunicated.

Further, Bishop Joseph Guo Xijin of Mindong was asked before Holy Week 2017 to “voluntary” downgrade himself from ordinary bishop to coadjutor bishop in order to assist the excommunicated Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu who would have taken his diocese.

Both bishops have not heeded the Vatican's advice.

HerzMariae
Pope Francis met January 14 with retired Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong, a frequent critic of the Vatican’s current policy toward China. They obviously talked about the removal of Cahtolic bishops. A transcript would be interesting to read....
CarolineA03
He is clearly NOT a Catholic this Pope

He supports the state led Protest-ing Churches.

He shows himself to be possessing NO loyalty or fidelity to Roman

Catholicism or to Christ.

By stripping Christ's Martyred Prelates of their authority - he ruins

his own chances of eternal life. Christ called such as himself dangerous false shepherds &

"Ravenous Wolves"

If he is not cast out - we will … More
