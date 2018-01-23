Vatican Asked Catholic Bishops To Resign In Favour Of State Bishops

AsiaNews

The Vatican has asked at least two bishops of China’s underground Catholic Church to leave their sees to Government bishops.(January 22) reports that Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian, 88, of Shantou, China, was urged in October by a letter and again in December by a Holy See delegation to resign. The Vatican wanted to replace Zhuang by the schismatic bishop Huang Bingzhang, a member of the Chinese parliament, who was ordained in 2011 without Vatican approval and therefore excommunicated.Further, Bishop Joseph Guo Xijin of Mindong was asked before Holy Week 2017 to “voluntary” downgrade himself from ordinary bishop to coadjutor bishop in order to assist the excommunicated Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu who would have taken his diocese.Both bishops have not heeded the Vatican's advice.