Bishop Schneider: Catholic Leaders Want to Create Another Protestant Church

The Church is currently “suffering the Passion of Christ because of a tremendous general doctrinal, liturgical and pastoral confusion", writes Bishop Athanasius Schneider onSchneider argues against a absolutisation and infallibilisation of the Second Vatican Council. According to him there are texts in the Council that raise doubts or can be improved because they are “ambiguous” or “have caused erroneous interpretations”. In cases of doubt the previous magisterium must prevail.Schneider recalls that Councils have made “objectively erroneous statements” in the past. He mentions statements of the Council of Florence (1431–1445) regarding the matter of the Sacrament of Holy Orders which was corrected by Pius XII in 1947.Schneider warns that a considerable part of the theological and administrative Catholic leadership is about to “create another church – a church of a relativistic or Protestant type”.