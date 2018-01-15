Clicks612
Pro-Death Activist “Very Honoured” By Pontifical Award
The Dutch pro-death politician Lilianne Ploumen is “very honoured” by the Order of St Gregory the Great she received from Pope Francis.
Writing to Catholic Herald (January 15), she said that she received the medal via the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month.
In 2015 private audience, Ploumen discussed climate change with Pope Francis. Afterwards, she said that Francis’ stance was “fantastic”.
In 2017 Ploumen launched an international campaign to replace abortion funds the Trump government cut off.
Picture: Lilianne Ploumen, © World Trade Organization, CC BY-SA, #newsJfjmbqvebe
