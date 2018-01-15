Language
Pro-Death Activist “Very Honoured” By Pontifical Award

The Dutch pro-death politician Lilianne Ploumen is “very honoured” by the Order of St Gregory the Great she received from Pope Francis.

Writing to Catholic Herald (January 15), she said that she received the medal via the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month.

In 2015 private audience, Ploumen discussed climate change with Pope Francis. Afterwards, she said that Francis’ stance was “fantastic”.

In 2017 Ploumen launched an international campaign to replace abortion funds the Trump government cut off.

Picture: Lilianne Ploumen, © World Trade Organization, CC BY-SA, #newsJfjmbqvebe
mccallansteve
These poor, blinded fools ! The world applauds you as does hell. God have mercy on your miserable souls.
Jim Dorchak
I am sure Satan will be impressed by the metal when she makes a visit to hell (God forbid) and (forgive her and me for our sins).
mccallansteve likes this.
aderito
This is a shame on Pope Francis ,this should never happen ,and catholics and clergy should protest loudly
