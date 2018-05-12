Clicks9
Kenya versus Kasper: Polygamy Is against the Will of God
Polygamy “is against the will of God and we must desist from it,” Bishop Philip Anyolo of Homa Bay, the president of the Kenya bishops said at a news conference at the end of the bishops’ April plenary meeting.
Anyolo explained that the dignity of the family “must not be distorted by any human power."
Archbishop, Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa added that a sin is a sin even if it is committed by many people, “If everybody is stealing, does that mean we have to make it legal?”
Meanwhile Pope Francis and his follower Cardinal Walter Kasper have introduced polygamy into the Church by allowing married couples to separate and to co-habitate with new partners.
In October 2014 Kasper said about the sin of homosexuality that African cardinals – quote - “should not tell us too much what we have to do.” And: “You can’t speak about this with Africans and people of Muslim countries."
Picture: Philip Anyolo, #newsZcfiorykwt