Bishop Schneider Confirms Vatican Bann
Reports on social media have claimed that Kazakh Bishop Athanasius Schneider has been banned from travelling.
Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (Twitter, November 4) partly confirmed this on Twitter (November 4), “He has been asked to reduce the frequency of his traveling outside his diocese, but has not been banned from all travelling”.
Schneider was moved as an auxiliary bishop in 2011 from Karaganda to Astana, Kazakhstan, although his new bishop said in public that he did not need an auxiliar bishop.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBofjtatvsg
