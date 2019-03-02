Martyr Cardinal Pell: Not Even Oligarch Media Buy Into Prosecutor's Lies

Not even the oligarch media – who fueled hatred against Cardinal George Pell for decades – buy into the prosecutor’s claims against the Martyr Cardinal.
DailyMail.co.uk (March 1) points out that Pell wore after Mass, in the moment when the "abuses" allegedly happened, “four layers of defense” – including his alb, cincture, stole and chasuble.
A priest who was not named, told 2GB.com that Pell could not even go to the toilet in his layers of heavy robing - let alone expose his private parts, "It was physically impossible to do what he's charged with.”
The accuser claimed that Pell had parted or put aside his liturgical vestments. But among them is the alb, a long, seamless dress that cannot be unbuttoned, unzipped, put aside or parted.
In another article, DailyMail.co.uk (February 26) writes that Pell's accuser caught him drinking red Mass wine, but in the sacristy was only white wine.
The main point against the unjust verdict is that after a Pontifical High Mass a sacristy is never empty for several minutes but bustling with people – who all witnessed in favor of Pell.
