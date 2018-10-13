Clicks44
Is Francis’ Condemnation of Abortion A Prelude For Another Betrayal of the Faith?
Pope Francis' strong condemnation of abortion and linking it to hiring a hitman (October 10) could be a bad omen, Maria Madise of the Pro-Life organisation SPUC has warned.
She reminds on LifeSiteNews.com of “a consistent pattern of strong pro-life statements” by Francis which are then followed by “very troubling betrayals of the faith”.
An example: Francis first condemned abortion as “crime” and shortly after said that contraception was [allegedly] licit under certain circumstances.
Further, Francis called the murderous Italian abortionist Emma Bonino one of Italy’s “forgotten greats” and honoured the Dutch pro-abortion activist Liliane Ploumen with the Pontifical Order of Saint Gregory.
