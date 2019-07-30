First Picture: Archbishop Viganò With Beard To Change His Appearance

Robert Moynihan (InsideTheVatican.com, July 29) has met whistleblower Archbishop Viganò and published his picture, but only from the back, concealing his location and appearance.Vigano remains in hiding for nearly a year after his bombshell testimony that he personally told Francis about the McCarrick scandal but Francis totally ignored him and continued promoting McCarrick and his coterie.Talking to Moynihan, Viganò mentioned that his deepest prayer is, “Come, Lord Jesus.”