They Don't Fear God, They Fear the Oligarch Media – see Cardinal O’Malley
Boston Cardinal Seán O’Malley met in 2017 with Cardinal Pietro Parolin concerned that the Vatican wasn’t living up to its promise of zero mercy policy for abusers, the Wall Street Journal reported (February 15).
“If this gets out, it will cause a scandal,” O’Malley warned Parolin, proving that his main fear are the oligarch media.
The Journal also recounts how O’Malley persuaded Francis in 2015 to create a tribunal for bishops who "cover up" abuse, but Francis later changed his mind.
O’Malley is himself involved in hushing up abuses. But the media ignore this because he is a liberal and serves them well.
Picture: Seán O’Malley, © George Martell/Pilot New Media, CC BY-ND, #newsFkocyrhddr
