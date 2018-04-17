Cardinal Burke Has Thought About Being Excommunicated

LifeSiteNews.com

Cardinal Raymond Burke has said to(April 17) that he has envisioned to be excommunicated by Pope Francis for resisting the [heretical] direction of Amoris Laetitia on communion for adulterers.But Burke remembered in this context Saint Athanasius who was exiled for defending the orthodox truth of the two natures in the one Divine Person of Our Lord.Athanasius was exiled at least five times during his life because he fought against the Arian heresy and maintained that Jesus Christ is God.Pope Liberius - a predecessor of Pope Francis - excommunicated the saint.