Not Very Catholic: Benedict XVI and His Foundation

The Vatican "Foundation Joseph Ratzinger – Benedict XVI" presented on September 30 this year’s recipients of the “Ratzinger Award.”
They were proposed by the foundation’s “scientific committee” which is constituted by the Cardinals Amato, Koch, Ravasi and Ladaria, all modernist Francis followers, and Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer.
The recipients are the Canadian left-wing political philosopher Charles Taylor, 88, and somebody presented as “Paul Béré” although he is a Jesuit Father who, nevertheless, dresses like a layman. Béré has no known merits for receiving an award in theology. Benedict approved both candidates.
Among future initiatives, the foundation will organise a concert, performed by Bolivian artists, for to the participants of the Amazon Synod.
