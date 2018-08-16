Language
Clicks
183
en.news 2

Surprise Announcement: Cardinal Will Not Attend World Meeting of Families

Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley withdraws from participating at next week’s pro-gay World Meeting of Families in Dublin, he announced on August 15. O'Malley was supposed to moderate a panel on child protection.

But his seminary is currently undergoing its own investigations regarding homosexual abuses. This requires the cardinal's presence.

The Irish Times called the pro-gay Cardinals Farrell, Wuerl and Maradiaga to be removed from the meeting for their implication in homosexual scandals.

Picture: Sean O’Malley, © George Martell/The Pilot Media Group, CC BY-ND, #newsUwpdqkbtcd
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Tesa
St. Bernardino of Sienna regarding women who suffered the misfortune of being married to secret homosexuals: "The greater a sodomite a man is, the more he will hate his wife, regardless of how beautiful she may be."
Like
More
maireadscannell
good he is gone -now at least three more gay-friendly including Fr Martin should not soil my country , stay at home please.
Like
More