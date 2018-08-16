Clicks183
Surprise Announcement: Cardinal Will Not Attend World Meeting of Families
Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley withdraws from participating at next week’s pro-gay World Meeting of Families in Dublin, he announced on August 15. O'Malley was supposed to moderate a panel on child protection.
But his seminary is currently undergoing its own investigations regarding homosexual abuses. This requires the cardinal's presence.
The Irish Times called the pro-gay Cardinals Farrell, Wuerl and Maradiaga to be removed from the meeting for their implication in homosexual scandals.
Picture: Sean O’Malley, © George Martell/The Pilot Media Group, CC BY-ND, #newsUwpdqkbtcd
But his seminary is currently undergoing its own investigations regarding homosexual abuses. This requires the cardinal's presence.
The Irish Times called the pro-gay Cardinals Farrell, Wuerl and Maradiaga to be removed from the meeting for their implication in homosexual scandals.
Picture: Sean O’Malley, © George Martell/The Pilot Media Group, CC BY-ND, #newsUwpdqkbtcd