“I Will Not Participate at Francis’ Way of the Cross” – Marco Tosatti

The Way of the Cross which Pope Francis will celebrate April 19 at the Roman Coliseum is “a commercial for the immigration business,” the senior Italian Vaticanista Marco Tosatti writes on his blog (April 19).The text was written by Sister Eugenia Bonetti who is working with women victims of trafficking.Tosatti calls her text “ideological” and “political" but "of very low politics”, and promoting the very evil - human trafficking - which she pretends to fight."For the first time in many years, I will not participate in this Way of the Cross, not even through TV," Tosatti adds.