Lisi Sterndorfer

Pope: Comparing refugee camps to concentration camps was no ‚slip of the tongue‘

Two One-line jokes of Pope Francis in Egypt.

Pope: „That some refugee camps are concentration camps was no ‚slip of the tongue.‘ Place where no one gets out, nothing to do, is a ‚lager‘.
(Reported by Carol Glatz)

Pope in Cairo: "For God, it is better not to believe than to be a false believer, a hypocrite!"
(Reported by Joshua McElwee)

[Comment: It's always better to believe than to be an atheist]
