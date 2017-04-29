Clicks54
Pope: Comparing refugee camps to concentration camps was no ‚slip of the tongue‘
Two One-line jokes of Pope Francis in Egypt.
Pope: „That some refugee camps are concentration camps was no ‚slip of the tongue.‘ Place where no one gets out, nothing to do, is a ‚lager‘.“
(Reported by Carol Glatz)
Pope in Cairo: "For God, it is better not to believe than to be a false believer, a hypocrite!"
(Reported by Joshua McElwee)
[Comment: It's always better to believe than to be an atheist]
Pope: „That some refugee camps are concentration camps was no ‚slip of the tongue.‘ Place where no one gets out, nothing to do, is a ‚lager‘.“
(Reported by Carol Glatz)
Pope in Cairo: "For God, it is better not to believe than to be a false believer, a hypocrite!"
(Reported by Joshua McElwee)
[Comment: It's always better to believe than to be an atheist]