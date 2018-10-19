Clicks140
Whistle-Blower Speaks for the Third Time
Archbishop Viganò - who accused Pope Francis in August of having hushed up the McCarrick case - has published a third text.
It is an answer to Cardinal Ouellet's open letter and was published on MarcoTosatti.com (October 19).
Viganò first restates some key points of his prior testimony, for instance, that Benedict XVI imposed restrictions on McCarrick.
Nevertheless Pope Francis gave new responsibilities to McCarrick although he had been personally informed by Viganó: "Francis himself has either colluded in this corruption, or, knowing what he does, is gravely negligent in failing to oppose it and uproot it."
Viganó denies Cardinal Ouellet’s claim that the Vatican heard only “rumours” about McCarrick pointing out that it was aware of facts and possessed documental evidence.
He concludes that Ouellet’s open letter concedes the important facts and disputes only claims he has never made.
Finally, Viganó points out that the present "very grave crisis" cannot be resolved until things are called by their true names, "This is a crisis due to the scourge of homosexuality."
And, "It is an enormous hypocrisy condemn the abuser, claim to weep for the victims, and yet refuse to denounce the root cause of so much sexual abuse: homosexuality".
In an implicit reference to Francis he adds, "To claim the crisis itself to be clericalism is pure sophistry. It is to pretend that a means, and instrument, is in fact the main motive."
