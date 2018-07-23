Clicks165
St. Basil the Great on how sexual abuse by priests should be punished
St. Peter Damian wrote to Pope Leo IX in 1049 Of Clerics or Monks Who Are Seducers of Men (Letter31) He quotes Basil the Great (329-379):
“Any cleric or monk who seduces young men or boys, or who is apprehended in kissing or in any shameful situation, shall be publically flogged and shall lose his clerical tonsure. Thus shorn, he shall be disgraced by spitting into his face, bound in iron chains, wasted by six months of close confinement, and for three days each week put on barley bread given him toward evening. Following this period, he shall spend a further six months living in a small segregated courtyard in the custody of a spiritual elder, kept busy with manual labor and prayer, subjugated to vigils and prayers, forced to walk at all times in the company of two spiritual brothers, never again allowed to associate with young men for purposes of improper conversation or advice,”
