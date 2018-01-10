German Bishop Calls For Blessing of Mortal Sin

Osnabrücker Zeitung

Bishop Franz-Josef Bode of Osnabrück, Germany, the deputy president of the German Bishops' Conference, wants to introduce a "blessing“ for same-sex couples who engage in homosexual acts which are mortal sins and entail God's eternal condemnation.Talking to the(January 10), Bode said that he wants to meet the needs of practicing and unrepentant homosexuals and to "accompany them pastorally and liturgically”. He justified this by calling gay pseudo-marriages a “political reality”. National Socialism was also a "political reality".Bode asked for a "differentiated" assessment of gravely sinful gay liaisons, insinuating that, until Bode, the Church and Holy Scripture were "undifferentiated" in this regard. His gay proposals will eventually be accepted by the German bishops, further eroding the church and making it irrelevant to the world.