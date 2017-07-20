Intellectual Deficiency in Francis’ Papacy

Daily Telegraph

Messenger of St Anthony

The English journalist and former editor of the, Charles Moore, believes that Pope Francis is not as intellectually powerful as his predecessors. Speaking to thehe explained, “I think this intellectual deficiency in his papacy may also be causing some organizational deficiencies and a slight sense of confusion.”Moore converted to Catholicism after the Anglican decision to ordain women in the 1990s, “It indicated to me that the Anglican Church was more sectarian than it realised.“