Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, 50, Australia, opened on March 23 a monastery for Carmelite nuns in Mathoura.The nunnery has its daily Mass in the Old Latin Rite. Bishop Macbeth-Green celebrated an Old Rite Pontifical High Mass to open the monastery.The four founding nuns belong to the Carmelites in Lincoln Diocese, USA.