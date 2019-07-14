Many Things of the Tradition Are "No Longer Useful” – Curia Cardinal

Picture: João Braz de Aviz, #newsPengmnybhk

“Many things of the tradition, many things that belong to a past culture, are no longer useful,” Cardinal João Braz de Aviz told the Paraguayan UltimaHora.com (July 14).Talking about religious life, Aviz gave an example, “We have ways of life tied to the founders which are not essential: a way of praying, a way of dressing.” Instead Aviz wants to preserve a vague “special charism of the founders.”He claims that “we have” now a “more globalized vision of everything.” As a consequence, it is “not true” for him that “my culture is more important than the culture of the other,” as if the Western culture were not brutally dominating everywhere.Aviz wants to downgrade the priesthood in religious life, “Today we have to think of the priesthood, not as the most important thing.” In consecrated life, “the priest should not occupy the first place.”