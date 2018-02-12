Clicks420
German Priest Has Blessed Gay Pseudo-Marriages Fifty Times - Publicly
In the last fifteen years Father Christoph Simonsen, a university chaplain in Aachen, Germany, has blessed about fifty gay pseudo-marriages. The sacrileges took place in different churches, mostly on the same day as the state gay pseudo-marriage.
According to evangelisch.de (February 6) these sacrileges were publicly known. Simonsen does not hide his sacrileges because this would "reduce their meaning".
The present bishop of Aachen is Monsignor Helmut Dieser. The old-rite Trappist Abbey Mariawald which will be closed down soon is also in this diocese.
Picture: Screenshot khg-aachen.de, #newsHsnjwrtgdq
