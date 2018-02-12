Language
German Priest Has Blessed Gay Pseudo-Marriages Fifty Times - Publicly

In the last fifteen years Father Christoph Simonsen, a university chaplain in Aachen, Germany, has blessed about fifty gay pseudo-marriages. The sacrileges took place in different churches, mostly on the same day as the state gay pseudo-marriage.

According to evangelisch.de (February 6) these sacrileges were publicly known. Simonsen does not hide his sacrileges because this would "reduce their meaning".

The present bishop of Aachen is Monsignor Helmut Dieser. The old-rite Trappist Abbey Mariawald which will be closed down soon is also in this diocese.

CarolineA03
When I first converted to Roman Catholicism, I had a terrifying spiritual experience that proved to me that the Devil was very real and that the only way to stop him was to say "Leave me alone, in the Name of Jesus Christ!" The experience was given to me twice - in rapid succession - I can only view the reason for it was

a) to wake me up that Satan was real
b) show to me that his power was remov… More
charisma likes this. 
Joseph a' Christian
And then the psuedo homo kouples, blessed the homo psuedo priest.

Jesus Is Freedom, the Giver Of Life.
Fischl
Looks qualified
charisma likes this. 