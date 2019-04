Benedict XVI and Pope Francis are “not in contraposition”, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told Tgcom.24mediaset.it (April 14).The two “collaborate”, Müller added, "I deny this false game of opposing the two people, we only have one pope who is Francis.”Müller believes that every pope has the same mission, that is, serving the “Church of St. Peter.”However, the Church is of Christ, not of Peter.