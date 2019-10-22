Francis’ Ceremony Was "Pagan" And "Primitive" – Cardinal

The October 4 “pagan” Pachamama ceremony with Francis in the Vatican gardens should have been “avoided entirely” according to retired Caracas Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino.
He told AciPrensa.com (October 21) that the event was “surprising”, “syncretistic”, of “primitive nature" and fo "pagan appearance.”
Urosa warns that an Amazonian-indigenous rite, suggested by the Synod, should carefully avoid “unwarranted syncretism.”
Picture: Jorge Urosa Savino © fides.org, #newsUokziefslr
But the Vatican wants us to think that prostrating before Pachamas is a perfectly Catholic act. If you disagree, you don't want dialogue.