Watch Police Confronting Martyr Cardinal Pell With "Deranged Falsehood"

The County [Kangaroo] Court of Victoria released the video of an interrogation Victorian police conducted with Cardinal George Pell in Rome on October 19, 2016. The video [in English] is a must see.During the interrogation, Pell is confronted with allegations of having exposed himself and forced his accuser's head against his private parts after Sunday Mass in Melbourne Cathedral while still wearing full liturgical vestments.Pell asks the policeman several times whether the "abuse" was claimed to have happened in the cathedral's sacristy after Sunday Mass. The policeman confirmed. Pell replies that this is "good" for him as it makes the story "fantastic" and "impossible".He goes on assessing the claims as “disgraceful rubbish”, “madness”, “completely false”, “deranged falsehood”, and “garbage”.After every Sunday Mass he met the faithful at the cathedral's entrance, he explains and asks the police to talk to the master of ceremonies, the sacristan, other priests and altar servers who always were around in the sacristy as well as other people dropping in.In his trial, the Cardinal was condemned against the testimonies of all witnesses.