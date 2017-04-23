Clicks35
Bergoglio says childless Europe is committing suicide by not accepting more Moslem invaders
“It’s true we are a society that doesn’t have children, but we close the doors to migrants. This is called suicide.”
CALLMEJORGE SAID: We have a bright idea for Francis...
...why doesn’t he tell Europeans to practice the Faith, get married, not to use birth control, and to have children instead of telling Catholic women to stop reproducing irresponsibly and breeding like rabbits? callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.ro/…/francis-says-eu…
Islam's Fifth Column: Western liberals

