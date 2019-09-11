While Church Is Burning: Francis‘ Abu Dhabi Committee Met In Casa Santa Marta

The first meeting of the Higher Committee to implement the diabolical Abu Dhabi declaration took place on September 11 in Francis' Casa Santa Marta.
The date was chosen to remember those who died in the World Trade Center in New York.
Francis greeted the Committee’s members and gave them a copy of the Abu Dhabi “Document on Human Fraternity”. He called them coaxingly “artisans of fraternity”.
The Committee will ask the United Nations to introduce a yearly “Day of Human Fraternity” in early February.
The seven present members represent only the Holy See and Muslim institutions. It is planned to include representatives of other religions.
The next meeting will be already on September 20 in New York.
