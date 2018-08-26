Francis Dublin Mass: Less Than a Quarter of Those Expected Attended

World Meeting of Families

500'000 were expected but less than 130'000 people showed up for Pope Francis' Dublin Mass, TheJournal.ie (August 26) reported.The Mass was expected to be the main event of the pro-gayand one of the largest events ever to be organised in Ireland.Francis' flop was foreseeable. Since the beginning of his pontificate, Francis has alienated simple and pious Catholics who used to be present at gatherings with the pope.Now he is left with the liberal establishment which is happy about the damage he does to the Church but, obviously does not care about attending his Masses.