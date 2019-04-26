Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling PiS party said during a lecture in Wloclawek (Leslau) that the gay propaganda movement is a “foreign import” that "threatens our identity, our nation."Kaczynski added that "everyone must accept Christianity" in Poland and that questioning the Catholic Church in Poland is “unpatriotic.”He identified gay propaganda as "a direct attack on family and children."At the same time, Kaczynski’s PiS is an obsequious ally of the U.S. regime whose embassies are – also under President Donald Trump - a leading gay propaganda machine in Eastern Europe.