Trump Tells Embassies They Can’t Fly Gay Flag - But...

The U.S. regime has rejected requests from its embassies to fly the homo-sex flag on the "official" flagpole, three diplomats have told NBCNews.com (June 7).The ambassadors in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia made a request.However, the gay flag can and is being flown on embassy grounds, inside and on exterior walls.Trump has proclaimed himself a leader in supporting gay “rights” overseas issuing a tweet and a formal statement to "celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made."Trump’s Berlin ambassador, Richard Grenell, is promoting his homosexuality. He is officially marching in a highly perverse Berlin gay demonstration, hangs a huge gay banner on the side of the embassy “recognizing our pride,” and hosts multiple gay events, he told NBC News.Grenell’s spokesman added that "the pride flag will be on as many places as it can at the embassy."