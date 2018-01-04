Language
Benedict XVI Left Governing the Church "to Others"

Joseph Ratzinger was a great teacher of the faith but he did not want to be pope, Cardinal Raymond Burke told O Clarim on December 21.

According to Burke governing the Church, "which isn’t easy for anyone", posed a tremendous challenge for Benedict XVI,

"So, he left it to others to attend to these things and there are some who did not serve him well.”

Rafał_Ovile
OOPS, someone is not conforming his thoughts to reality. [...but he did not want to be pope...] "The "always" is also a "for ever" – there can no longer be a return to the private sphere. My decision to resign the active exercise of the ministry does not revoke this. I do not return to private life, to a life of travel, meetings, receptions, conferences, and so on. I am not abandoning the cros… More
