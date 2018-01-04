Clicks551
Benedict XVI Left Governing the Church "to Others"
Joseph Ratzinger was a great teacher of the faith but he did not want to be pope, Cardinal Raymond Burke told O Clarim on December 21.
According to Burke governing the Church, "which isn’t easy for anyone", posed a tremendous challenge for Benedict XVI,
"So, he left it to others to attend to these things and there are some who did not serve him well.”
Picture: Raymond Leo Burke, © Goat_Girl, Flickr, CC BY, #newsSqmawyjgyr
