Catholic Church in Shanghai Surveilled by Huge Camera
Since last year, there is a surveillance camera in St Peter Catholic church in Shanghai, China, officially "for security reasons" according to journalist Liza Lin, a technology reporter for the US-Wall Street Journal, writing on Twitter (February 4).
The huge surveillance camera was not explained by the parish-priest. It is hanging in full view of the pulpit (above left).
There is little doubt that the Communist regime has access to the camera.
Picture: © Liza Lin, #newsDvrnivpgxl
