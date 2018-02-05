Language
Catholic Church in Shanghai Surveilled by Huge Camera

Since last year, there is a surveillance camera in St Peter Catholic church in Shanghai, China, officially "for security reasons" according to journalist Liza Lin, a technology reporter for the US-Wall Street Journal, writing on Twitter (February 4).

The huge surveillance camera was not explained by the parish-priest. It is hanging in full view of the pulpit (above left).

There is little doubt that the Communist regime has access to the camera.

Picture: © Liza Lin, #newsDvrnivpgxl
Klaus Gamber
they better not criticize Francis then, it'd get directly back to the vatican
