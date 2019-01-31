Archbishop Forbids Priest To Celebrate Ad Orientem

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron forbade Father Lee Acervo, 44, to celebrate the New Mass facing the Lord.Acervo, a former software engineer, is pastor at St Edward on-the-Lake Church in Lakeport, Michigan.He started facing the Lord in Advent 2017, on the recommendation of Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the Congregation for Liturgy.The turnaround had a positive impact on his parish and was “edifying and prayerful” for himself, Acervo wrote in his January 20 parish bulletin, “It’s amazing how different it is when I turn back the other way.”He received a lot of support from his parish and only a single complaint. According to ChurchMilitant.com the complaint came from a wealthy couple that gives big money to the archdiocese.Before Christmas, Auxiliary Bishop Robert Fisher ordered Acervo to exclusively say Mass turning the back to the Lord, giving him February 1 as a deadline.Acervo appealed but Vigneron refused any dialogue and showed no mercy.Acervo will now appeal to the Vatican Congregation for Liturgy.