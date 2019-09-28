Despite Poverty-Ideology and Abuses-Hype: For Francis Greed, Lust Are “Least Serious” Sins

“Jesuits must not divide,” Francis told Mozambique Jesuits on September 5, although he himself exacerbated divisions as a Jesuit provincial and as a pope.
Asked about Protestants who lure people away from the Church by promising wealth, Francis distinguished between good Protestants [who convert nobody] and bad Protestants [who do]. He said that prosperity preachers “cannot be defined as Christian.” However, in January 2014 Francis addressed the prosperity preacher Kenneth Copeland in a video speaking about “brotherhood,” “unity” and “love”.
Then, Francis was fed with the “clericalism” slogan. He explained it as “rise and rule,” a path he himself followed.
He continued with the “rigidity” slogan, invoking young priests "all stiff in black cassocks" with "hats in the shape of the planet Saturn". Francis warned that behind this are “moral problems”.
However, he contradicted himself immediately by saying that "clericalists" focus on fighting sexual sins. It is further a fact, that “moral problems” started when priests took off their clerical attire to anonymously plunge into moral depravity.
But then, “moral problems” are not a big issue for Francis. He calls lust and greed “the least serious” sins, a "liberating" thought after a decade-long abuse hype.
Finally, Francis is fed with the "xenophobia" slogan. This inspires him to commend “crossbreeding”.
