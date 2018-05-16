Clicks215
Benedict XVI's Secretary Calls Cardinal Marx “Not Enlightened”
Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the secretary of the former Benedict XVI, criticised Munich Cardinal Marx for having slammed Bavaria's decision to display crosses in all public buildings.
Talking to the anti-Catholic German weekly Zeit (May 16), Gänswein called this a "not very enlightened statement".
He further claimed that in the Vatican "there are no opponents of Francis" and that Francis is a “luminous figure” against whom “black legends” are fabricated.
Gänswein also spoke against married priests and female deacons.
Picture: Georg Gänswein, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsIuzqiypnyz
