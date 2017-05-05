Clicks68
Pope Francis' video: Jesus not mentioned
The Italian Journalist Antonio Socci criticises a video containing Pope Francis' most recent prayer intentions. The one minute film shows Africans looking in a mirror. Then Francis appears and asks to pray for the Africans.
Socci notices that the name of Jesus is not mentioned once in the video while Francis utters commonplaces. He invites young people to campaign „for the great goals of the world“. Socci states that a Pope should rather have asked to campaign for the great goals of God and for the salvation of souls.
© picture: Republic of Korea, CC BY-SA, #newsTzzjmmofug
