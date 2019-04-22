Francis Doesn’t Genuflect – Even Vatican News Is Embarrassed

During Easter Sunday Mass, the camera of Vatican TV slowly faded to a shot showing some kneeling cardinals after Pope Francis had raised the host and the chalice at consecration.
Therefore the viewers could not see that Francis refuses to genuflect in front of the Blessed Sacrament as the rite of Mass obliges him to do.
Already in the Masses of the Easter Triduum the Vatican cameras attempted to hide Francis' refusal to genuflect after consecration.
#newsQicftsvisn
Clicks45
- Report
Social networks