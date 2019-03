Bishop Athanasius Schneider, upon whom the Vatican Secretary of State imposed a travel ban , has started his own website. The address is: www.GloriaDei.io The website contains information about Monsignor Schneider, a section with videos and one with articles.It allows submitting prayers or questions to Schneider who “will do his best to answer”. There is the possibility to sign up and receive email-messages from Bishop Schneider.